Earlier today, a plume of black smoke engulfed the vicinity of Nicosia General Hospital, causing concern among people in the area.

In response, the State Health Services Organisation (Okypy) issued an announcement noting that the smoke was attributed to a malfunction in the oil burner system, resulting in poor combustion.

However, the issue has been addressed, it stressed.

The organisation also extended its apologies for any inconvenience that may have been caused.