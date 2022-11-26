Bird flu cases detected in Cyprus

The Veterinary Services of the Agriculture Ministry announced cases of bird flu or avian flu in Cyprus.

The Bird Flu is a viral, transmissible disease caused by the Flu type A virus. The healthy poultry is infected either directly by other infected poultry or indirectly through infected objects. Bird flu is usually transferred from one country to another through migratory birds.

The cases were found in two private collections of water birds in the District of Famagusta and the establishments where the disease has been expressed have been isolated.

From the very first moment, the owners of poultry and veterinary doctors have been informed and their attention has been drawn to strict measures to prevent the spreading of the virus, the announcement noted.

At the same time, the Veterinary Services are in contact with the EU Reference Lab and will send samples of the disease detected.

They also informed the owners of poultry to limit their birds in closed areas to avoid direct or indirect contact with wild birds.

The Veterinary Services appealed to any owner who notices increased morbidity and/or mortality of birds that seem like possible cases of the disease to inform the District Veterinary Office of their area or the nearest Police Station, at the following numbers:

Nicosia District Veterinary Office, tel: 22 805241

Larnaca District Veterinary Office, tel 24 821275

Famagusta District Veterinary Office, tel: 24 824555

Limassol District Veterinary Office, tel: 25 819512

Paphos District Veterinary Office, tel: 26 821261