Biology book described as one “out of the Dark Ages” will be edited-Ministry

The Education Ministry has assured that a secondary education biology book described as one “out of the Dark Ages” will be edited following an uproar on social media.

Specifically, instructions have been given for a reference suggesting that chastity and restraint is the first natural contraception method not to be there in the new edition.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, adding that the Greek-language book also suggested abstinence from sex before marriage is the only way to truly prevent infection with sexually transmitted diseases.

However, outraged comments from both Cyprus and Greece on social media said that in no way this book taught to third grade students (15-year-olds) relates to today’s society.

The manual was prepared several years ago and it is totally outdated, especially after the recent passing of legislation in Cyprus on sex education in schools.

The Ministry had leaked information that different instructions to teachers had been given on this issue.

The book was first published in 2017.