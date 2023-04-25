Bill provides renewal of driving licences every 10 years, stricter road traffic rules

Driving licenses will have to be renewed every 10 years while new rules will improve safety for all road users, according to a draft bill to be debated before parliament on Thursday.

At the same time, an information exchange network within all EU countries will allow access to a driver’s personal data.

The European Commission also proposes updated requirements for driving licenses and better cross-border enforcement of road traffic rules, according to Philenews.

Moreover, a more targeted assessment of medical fitness, taking into account advances in medical treatment for diseases such as diabetes.

Drivers will also be encouraged to update their driving skills and knowledge to keep up with technological developments.

The Commission’s “single EU driving license model” directive will be debated in detail on Thursday before the House Transport Committee.

To be compulsory for all drivers from 2033 it basically means that anyone who does not comply will not be able to drive in the EU.