Reduced consumer tax rate for fuel extension not tabled on time, higher prices as of Wednesday

Consumers are now paying the price for the Ministry of Finance’s delay in sending the bill that extends for a period of two months the reduced consumer tax rate for fuel to parliament.

The extension is from March 1 until April 30, but the Ministry – apparently caught up in last month’s presidential elections – only sent the bill to parliament on Tuesday, the last day of February.

And this means that up until the House plenum convenes to formally debate and approve the bill consumers will be paying higher prices at the pump.

Specifically, as from Wednesday the excise tax on petrol increased by 7 cents per litre, by 8.3 cents on diesel and by 6.4 cents per litre on gasoline.

And this despite the fact that the bill was approved by the outgoing Cabinet on February 22.

Insiders told Philenews that – under parliamentary procedure – the bill was only informally tabled before the parliament on Tuesday. So it is unknown when it will be debated and approved.