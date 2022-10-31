Bill aims to strengthen legal framework on provision of community nursing services

NewsLocalBill aims to strengthen legal framework on provision of community nursing services

A draft bill submitted by the Ministry of Health will have the provision of community nursing services in Cyprus under a strong legal framework, Philenews reported on Monday.

The bill aims to fill in big legislative gaps in the island’s health sector and drafting began two years ago but was approved by Cabinet early in October.

Nursing services in patients’ homes are provided today by both the public and private sectors within the framework of the General Health System (Gesy).

However, there is a gap in the way various companies that provide these services operate. The bill includes provisions on pre-conditions as well as necessary criteria that must be met in order to ensure the proper and high-quality nursing services to citizens.

The Ministry has pointed out in an accompanying memo that “in recent years there has been a rapid increase of out-of-hospital services for the provision of community nursing. These services are provided either by competent government agencies or by private initiative.

“The absence of basic specifications to ensure a satisfactory level of services offered are the main weaknesses of today’s applied system and this paves the way for possible exploitation of citizens.”

By Annie Charalambous
