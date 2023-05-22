Bikers took to the streets of Limassol for charity (PHOTOS)

Cypriot bikers took over the main streets of Limassol with their motorcycles, in an effort to raise awareness about prostate cancer, as part of “The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Limassol”.

The event was held last Sunday, May 21, with Alphamega Hypermarkets as its main sponsor.

More than 145 cyclists took part in the ride with their custom, vintage, neo-retro and classic motorcycles, raising more than €10,000 which will go towards providing psychological support to prostate cancer patients and raising public awareness about prostate cancer, as part of the global Movember campaign.

The route’s starting and finishing point was the parking lot of the Alphamega Hypermarkets in Kapsalos, Limassol. The ride, which lasted about an hour and a half, concluded a little after noon and saw the participation of more than 145 motorcycles of various types.

At the end of the ride, the organizers awarded the three riders who managed to raise the most money: Terry Spiby (€1,926), Yiannis Ioannou (€1,576) and Elias Savva (€943).

Beyond getting to see the impressive motorcycles, the people who gathered at Alphamega’s parking lot in Kapsalos, were also able to enjoy good music, food, and drinks.

According to a press release by Alphamega Hypermarkets, “The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride” is the world’s largest and most spectacular motorcycle charity event.

It has been embraced by people all around the world as it unites classic, custom, vintage and new retro motorcycle riders for a very important cause: to support people facing a prostate cancer diagnosis.

The event was first held ten years ago in Sydney, Australia with the aim to help men live happier and healthier lives. Since then, it has been organised in over 900 cities worldwide, with the participation of around 120,000 riders.

In Cyprus, the event has been held for the last eight years in Limassol, having raised so far over €36,000.