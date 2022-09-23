Bidens host Cyprus’ presidential couple at New York dinner reception

NewsLocalBidens host Cyprus' presidential couple at New York dinner reception

Joe and Jill Biden on Thursday hosted a dinner reception for leaders who are in New York this week, attending the U.N. General Assembly.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades was among the visiting heads of government who Biden hosted.

Taking to his Twitter page after the reception, Anastasiades said: “It is a distinct pleasure to meet once again, my dear friend Joe Biden. Over the last 10 years, the strategic ties between Cyprus and the United States have been significantly upgraded and constantly enhancing through tangible deliverables.”

Last week, the U.S. lifted an arms embargo against Cyprus that was imposed in 1987.

Also, on Monday, the two countries signed an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA), for the exchange of logistics and services.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
