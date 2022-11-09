Biden describes late Archbishop as “a man of courage and conviction”

NewsLocalBiden describes late Archbishop as "a man of courage and conviction"

US President Joe Biden has described the late Archbishop Chrysostomos II as a “man of remarkable conviction and courage who led Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Christian Church with grace during a pivotal period.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the 46th US President said he was “deeply saddened” by the passing of Cyprus’ Archbishop.

Chrysostomos II was “a dedicated leader who never shied away from speaking up for the most vulnerable communities in Cyprus. He was also steadfast in his commitment to the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Cyprus,” the US President added.

Biden said he met the late Archbishop in 2014 in Nicosia during an official trip when he was serving as Vice President in the Obama administration. “I was touched by his compassion—he was a leader dedicated to interfaith dialogue and committed to unity among all religious communities in Cyprus.”

Concluding, both he and First Lady Jill Biden offered their condolences to the Republic of Cyprus and its Greek Orthodox Christian Church “and all those who followed or were positively impacted by the Archbishop’s spiritual guidance.”

Archbishop Chrysostomos II passed away on Monday at the age of 81 after a long battle with cancer.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
