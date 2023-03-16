Between 60,000 and 100,000 people in Cyprus suffer from Long Covid symptoms, the federation of patients’ associations (Osak) said on Wednesday on the occasion of the Long Covid Syndrome Awareness Day.

The World Health Organisation believes that the percentage of people infected with coronavirus who then develop long-term symptoms ranges between 10 to 20 per cent, the federation also said.

“This means that around 70 million people worldwide are already suffering daily from the after-effects of coronavirus,” it added.

Osak pointed out that this number in Cyprus is estimated to reach 60,000 and perhaps even exceed 100,000 with no possible treatments defined as yet.

The federation also announced the publication of manuals to help this patient group adding that these have been prepared by scientists of different specialties. They will be in circulation within the coming days.

These manuals will include the diet that patients could follow to manage the symptoms that afflict them and the way in which patients should be treated in the workplace.

The federation welcomes the fact that the manual on work has been published with the cooperation of the Federation of Employers.

The term long Covid includes severe fatigue and/or dyspnea, orthostatic tachycardia syndrome and nervous system disorders.