NewsLocalBeautician hired as secretary at Presidential Palace sparks new uproar

Beautician hired as secretary at Presidential Palace sparks new uproar

Presidential Palace
Presidential Palace

A new scandal has been sparked following revelations that a beautician was hired as a secretary at the presidential palace after she had worked as a staffer for President Nikos Christodoulides’ election campaign.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, adding that the new scandal echoes a similar earlier appointment of a 19-year-old non-university graduate as a consultant at the deputy ministry for tourism.

The employment of the beautician was confirmed by the Auditor-General’s office whose spokesman also said: “This latest news confirms that there exists abuse in the area of appointments.”

The spokesman reminded that the employment of people in the Presidential Palace and Ministries/Deputy Ministries applies only to consultant positions. For any other duties, only persons already working in the Civil Service should be used.

Referring to the latest news, Auditor General Odysseas Michaelides said “it turns out that we were right about our position that a legal framework for the employment of consultants should be put in place.”

The Audit Office will give the Government a fifteen-day leeway and will then conduct its audit of all cases of consultants/other positions in the Presidential Palace, ministries and deputy ministries.

The new case has provoked new reactions by opposition parties which demanding an explanation from the government.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
China shuts 100,000 fake news social media accounts, ramps up content cleanup
Next article
Cyprus Cancer Research Institute aims to become leading research centre

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros