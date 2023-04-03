Bases police raise €15,000 at Christodoula’s march

SBA police raised €15,000 for the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Association, during the annual Christodoula’s march on Sunday.

According to a press release by the SBA, more than 500 people participated in Sunday’s march, including First Lady Philippa Karsera in her first official visit to the bases.

Speaking at the event, The First Lady said:

“It is with particular joy and emotion that I am here with you at this event, this year, as part of the forty-eighth Christodoula march, which has now become an institution and has been embraced by Cypriot society.

“I would like to congratulate, apart from the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Association, the SBA police at Akrotiri Division for the organisation of this march, along with the Community of Erimi, the Mayor and the Municipal Council of Ypsonas, as well as all the western communities of Limassol participating.

“Dear friends, your participation in this event sends a message that no one is alone in this battle.

“Be there” is the motto of this year’s march and I want to assure you that my husband and I will always be by your side, as the matters of health and social welfare are high priorities of the current governance of the President of the Republic Mr Nikos Christodoulides”.

Thanking community leaders from across the Bases and the Republic of Cyprus who took part, Chief Officer of the Sovereign Base Areas Clare Simpson expressed her delight at the support.

She said: “This is a fantastic event in aid of a very worthy cause, which I am delighted to take part in. To see so many people here is heartening and is a testament to the close community links throughout the Bases.

“I would like to thank the First Lady of the Republic of Cyprus, the SBA police and all our communities for working so hard to ensure this event was a success.”

The SBA police liaised with local and service Communities to organise the march, which commemorates the 15-20km journey made by cancer sufferer Christodoula, who in 1974 left her home in Famagusta as a refugee and walked to Sotira where she died of her illness.

Sunday’s march included organisations such as the Cyprus police music band, Limassol’s Cheerleaders, Lion Club, ‘Ev Zin’ runners and Scout groups from Ypsonas, Trachoni and Episkopi.

SBA police Chief Constable Chris Eyre, said: “We are honoured to co-organise the annual Christodoula’s marches in the SBAs with our community councils. Once again, we will be inspired by Christodoula’s courageous journey in 1974 and march together to raise money for those suffering from cancer in 2023.

“I am proud that SBA police can contribute to the incredible work done by cancer charities in Cyprus. Together we can make a difference’’.

Maria Michael from the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Association, added: “It is our honour and pleasure that for the 18th year the SBA police in collaboration with the community of Erimi as well as with the Municipality of Ypsonas and the surrounding communities have taken the initiative to organise the ‘’Christodoula’s’’ march of the West Suburbs of Limassol.

“Their huge effort is aimed at raising money to strengthen the supportive and palliative care services that our association has been offering for free, for over 50 years, to our fellow human beings who suffer from cancer and support to their families.

“The support we receive from all those involved in this event is very important for our charity work and for that we thank them very much’’.

Further donations will be collected by the SBA police until the end of the month.