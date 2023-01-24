Bank of Cyprus, Hellenic Bank open new specialized positions

Slowly but steadily Bank of Cyprus and Hellenic Bank are reducing staff through the offer of generous redundancy packages but, nonetheless, they are opening more and more new specialized positions.

As expected, these are focused on digital technology since the island’s leading financial institutions are trying their best to keep up with the new world of banking.

Specifically, Bank of Cyprus are now looking for an IT Assurance Analyst as well as an Interest Rate & FX Risk Management Officer to join their team.

At the same time, Hellenic Bank group are now seeking to recruit an Analyst, NPA and Transactions Management.

As well as a Software Engineer Back-End, Software Engineer-Card Systems, Junior Digital Banking Engineering, and Software Engineer-Enterprise Applications & Data.

Hellenic Bank also assured that they will not close any branches in 2023.

And that they will intensify efforts to ensure that all customers become familiar with new technology for a more efficient service via ‘Connect Corners’.