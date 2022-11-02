NewsLocalBailiff in Limassol gets punched before handing over summons

Bailiff in Limassol gets punched before handing over summons

A 50-year-old man who lives in Trahoni village, Limassol, on Tuesday punched and bruised a bailiff who tried to give him summons, Philenews reports.

The bailiff filed a complaint with the British Bases Police, as the incident took place within their jurisdiction, and the attacker is already under arrest.

However, the attack on the judicial officer has caused great concern among colleagues since it is not the only such incident recorded in recent times.

Up until a few years ago, attacks on bailiffs were mostly verbal and some quite threatening but things seem to be worsening due to the economic crisis, according to insiders.

One said the situation is getting worse – especially in Limassol which records higher rents and increased number of tenants who seem unable to make ends meet.

Receivers of summons are becoming more and more aggressive especially in cases involving eviction from a property or a residence, he added.

By Annie Charalambous
