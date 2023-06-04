Back to showers and isolated storms, including Holy Spirit holiday

The dramatic change in weather scenery, what has been dubbed ‘the 24-hour four seasons phenomenon’, as the summer takes its early frightened steps, will dominate again across the island, with heat and dust giving way to showers and a patch of isolated storms today, over the Holy Spirit tomorrow and extending through to Tuesday.

Let’s see how this pans out in the daily prognosis.

A low pressure system is affecting the area.

Overcast skies initially, then sunny spells for a few hours, followed in the early afternoon by isolated showers mostly in the northeast and over the mountains. Winds will initially be light southerly to southwesterly force three, later turning moderate southerly force three to four and light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly force three to four in southern coastal areas, to strong force four to five, over slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to 29 degrees Celsius inland, 27 in the southeastern and northern coastal regions, 26 in the rest of the coastal areas and 21 on the mountains.

Clear skies initially this evening then turning partly overcast, with light to moderate winds over calm to slight seas. Temperatures will drop to 16 degrees Celsius inland and the northern coastal regions, 17 in the south and east, 18 in the west and 10 on the mountains.

Tomorrow, Holy Spirit Holiday, isolated showers, with the possibility of isolated storms are forecast, mostly inland and on the mountains, a pattern persisting through to Tuesday evening, as we go back to mild conditions on Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain in the near 30s through to Wednesday, when a significant rise is expected, well above the seasonal average.