Back to school with protocols

For another year, Covid-19 will affect the students’ return to schools since protocols of safety and health will be implemented. These protocols will be ready soon and Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas gave a deadline of one to two weeks.

It is reminded that safety and health protocols prevailing the operation of all schools under conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic, change whenever facts change and are adjusted accordingly to them.

In reply to the epidemiological situation of Cyprus, the minister said that the infections of the last two days are reduced since on Saturday there were 740 confirmed cases out of 8,266 tests and yesterday we have had 456 cases out of 7,253 tests. He also said that hospitalizations have been reduced with only 72 patients currently in state hospitals.