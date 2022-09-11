Back to school for students of public elementary and kindergarten schools

NewsLocalBack to school for students of public elementary and kindergarten schools

Students of public elementary, kindergarten and special schools will go back on Monday, 12 September.

During the 2022-2023 school year, there will be 50.038 children in public elementary schools, 12.803 in public kindergartens and 537 in Special Schools.

All teachers have started work on Monday 5 September to prepare everything for the students.

On the occasion, Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou will visit the A’ Elementary School of Makedonitissa on Monday morning and will make statements. The Ministry reminds of the protocol about the students’ personal data (photos, films)

In a recent interview with CNA, Dr. Marios Stylianides, the Education Ministry’s director of primary education, said that preparations to open primary schools for thousands of students on September 12 are complete noting that it is also important to meet hygiene measures

