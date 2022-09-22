Azeri man admits to number of offences but not of contract killing of Israelis

A 39-year-old Azeri national has admitted to a number of offences relating to forgery and weapons possession but not of contract killing of Israeli businessmen living in Cyprus, Philenews reported on Thursday.

Appearing before Assize Court in Nicosia on Wednesday Orhan Asadov’s lawyer also refused charges against his client relating to terrorism, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering.

The next hearing was set for November 29 when proceedings are expected to enter a substantial stage.

The Azeri was arrested last year while crossing from the Turkish-occupied north through a Nicosia checkpoint, where police officers intercepted him.

A gun with a silencer and some bullets were found in his possession.

Another five people were arrested in the case, including four Pakistani food delivery men.

Charges against two of them were dropped after it was decided they had no participation in the plan.

At the same time, the request of Asadov’s lawyer, Efstathiou Efstathiou, for access to conclusions on ballistics tests on the gun found in his client’s possession has been granted.

Insiders said the gun is considered as unsuitable for committing a criminal act.