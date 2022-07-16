Ayios Mamas community head received SMS threatening his life

The car of Ayios Mamas community leader Costas Achilleos was deliberately set on fire in the early morning of Friday. The car was parked outside his home.

As Achilleos, 72, told the police, the suspects acted quietly, using flammable liquid and setting the car on fire. He simply heard a deafening explosion and then got out of the house and saw his car in flames.

Achilleos also revealed that he had recently received an SMS on his phone, threatening his life. however, the 72-year-old said he suspected nobody.