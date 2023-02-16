Ayia Napa the 7th best destination in Europe for a party holiday, study shows

Ayia Napa is the seventh-best destination in Europe for partying, research commissioned by luggage storage operator Bounce shows.
The study analysed European cities on factors such as safety ratings, the number of nightclubs & bars, as well as average beer prices to reveal the best destinations for a party holiday in Europe.
The best destinations for a party holiday in Europe:
|Rank
|Destination
|Area (km²)
|Number of Clubs per 100km²
|Number of Bars per 100km²
|Annual search volume for ‘parties’ and ‘nightlife’
|Safety score
|Average beer price [EUR]
|Average hotel price per night [EUR]
|Party score /10
|1
|Lisbon,
Portugal
|100.0
|59
|35
|108.1K
|70.43
|€2.50
|€196
|7.34
|2
|Madrid,
Spain
|604.3
|40
|14
|76.1K
|69.70
|€3.50
|€98
|6.67
|3
|Valencia,
Spain
|134.6
|68
|25
|71.5K
|67.62
|€3.00
|€178
|6.58
|4
|Prague,
Czech Republic
|496.0
|30
|14
|215.8K
|75.35
|€2.06
|€252
|6.53
|5
|Munich,
Germany
|310.7
|40
|10
|67.9K
|81.11
|€4.00
|€125
|6.26
|5
|Krakow,
Poland
|327.0
|41
|6
|72.9K
|74.23
|€2.78
|€163
|6.26
|7
|Ayia Napa,
Cyprus
|31.5
|19
|32
|146.3K
|40.47
|€2.40
|€104
|6.08
|8
|Barcelona,
Spain
|101.9
|180
|103
|139.0K
|50.21
|€3.00
|€292
|6.04
|9
|Warsaw,
Poland
|517.2
|27
|6
|65.1K
|73.92
|€2.99
|€67
|5.90
|10
|Budapest,
Hungary
|525.2
|7
|9
|250.2K
|65.25
|€1.97
|€201
|5.72
Taking the crown as the best European party destination is Lisbon with a party score of 7.34 /10. The capital of Portugal boasts a bustling atmosphere and nightlife scene, with 59 clubs and 35 bars per 100km². Some popular bars and clubs include the luxurious Duque da Rua and Bar A Parodia. Lisbon has one of the highest annual search volumes with an average of 108,100 searches.
Ranking in second place is Madrid, Spain, with a party score of 6.67 /10. The city is home to 40 clubs and 14 bars per 100km², including the popular Calle 365 Callejón Secreto bar. Madrid also boasts some of the most affordable hotel rates on this list €98 per night.
Taking the third spot, with a party score of 6.58 /10, is the Spanish city of Valencia. With moderately priced nightly hotels averaging €178, and 68 clubs per 100km² to choose from, this city has everything you need for a party in paradise.