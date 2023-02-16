NewsLocalAyia Napa the 7th best destination in Europe for a party holiday,...

Ayia Napa the 7th best destination in Europe for a party holiday, study shows

Ayia Napa is the seventh-best destination in Europe for partying, research commissioned by luggage storage operator Bounce shows.

The study analysed European cities on factors such as safety ratings, the number of nightclubs & bars, as well as average beer prices to reveal the best destinations for a party holiday in Europe.

The best destinations for a party holiday in Europe:

Rank Destination Area (km²) Number of Clubs per 100km² Number of Bars per 100km² Annual search volume for ‘parties’ and ‘nightlife’ Safety score Average beer price [EUR] Average hotel price per night [EUR] Party score /10
1 Lisbon,

Portugal

 100.0 59 35 108.1K 70.43 €2.50 €196 7.34
2 Madrid,

Spain

 604.3 40 14 76.1K 69.70 €3.50 €98 6.67
3 Valencia,

Spain

 134.6 68 25 71.5K 67.62 €3.00 €178 6.58
4 Prague,

Czech Republic

 496.0 30 14 215.8K 75.35 €2.06 €252 6.53
5 Munich,

Germany

 310.7 40 10 67.9K 81.11 €4.00 €125 6.26
5 Krakow,

Poland

 327.0 41 6 72.9K 74.23 €2.78 €163 6.26
7 Ayia Napa,

Cyprus

 31.5 19 32 146.3K 40.47 €2.40 €104 6.08
8 Barcelona,

Spain

 101.9 180 103 139.0K 50.21 €3.00 €292 6.04
9 Warsaw,

Poland

 517.2 27 6 65.1K 73.92 €2.99 €67 5.90
10 Budapest,

Hungary

 525.2 7 9 250.2K 65.25 €1.97 €201 5.72

 

Taking the crown as the best European party destination is Lisbon with a party score of 7.34 /10. The capital of Portugal boasts a bustling atmosphere and nightlife scene, with 59 clubs and 35 bars per 100km². Some popular bars and clubs include the luxurious Duque da Rua and Bar A Parodia. Lisbon has one of the highest annual search volumes with an average of 108,100 searches.

Ranking in second place is Madrid, Spain, with a party score of 6.67 /10. The city is home to 40 clubs and 14 bars per 100km², including the popular Calle 365 Callejón Secreto bar. Madrid also boasts some of the most affordable hotel rates on this list €98 per night.

Taking the third spot, with a party score of 6.58 /10, is the Spanish city of Valencia. With moderately priced nightly hotels averaging €178, and 68 clubs per 100km² to choose from, this city has everything you need for a party in paradise.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
