Ayia Napa awarded with 17 blue flags for its beaches, marina

A total of 16 beaches in Ayia Napa, as well as the Ayia Napa marina, received the blue flag designation for their quality of waters.

The awarded beaches are:

  • Konnos
  • Limnara
  • Ammos tou Kambouri
  • Glyko Nero
  • Pantachou
  • Loukkos tou Manti
  • Katsarka
  • Pernera
  • Vathia Gonia
  • Nissi
  • Nissi Bay
  • Landa
  • Makronissos
  • Ziatzi
  • Louma
  • Ayia Thekla

The Blue Flag is a certification issued by the not-for-profit and non-governmental Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), verifying that a beach, marina or sustainable boating tourism operator meets certain standards.

In 2022, Cyprus received 74 blue flags for its beaches and another two for its marinas. The island is also regularly crowned ‘Cleanest Bathing Waters in Europe’.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
