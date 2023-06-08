Ayia Napa awarded with 17 blue flags for its beaches, marina

A total of 16 beaches in Ayia Napa, as well as the Ayia Napa marina, received the blue flag designation for their quality of waters.

The awarded beaches are:

Konnos

Limnara

Ammos tou Kambouri

Glyko Nero

Pantachou

Loukkos tou Manti

Katsarka

Pernera

Vathia Gonia

Nissi

Nissi Bay

Landa

Makronissos

Ziatzi

Louma

Ayia Thekla

The Blue Flag is a certification issued by the not-for-profit and non-governmental Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), verifying that a beach, marina or sustainable boating tourism operator meets certain standards.

In 2022, Cyprus received 74 blue flags for its beaches and another two for its marinas. The island is also regularly crowned ‘Cleanest Bathing Waters in Europe’.