NewsLocalAxe and knife attack at Chloraka apartment

Axe and knife attack at Chloraka apartment

Attack
Attack

 

A Nigerian man was attacked and injured by a compatriot at a Chloraka block of flats under as yet unidentified circumstances.

According to a preliminary police report, the victim was hosting the alleged attacker in an apartment in which he was staying illegally himself.

Late on Saturday, as the man testified, he was attacked by the guest who injured him using an axe and a knife.

Describing the circumstances that led to the attack, the victim claimed that his compatriot broke into the apartment to steal, managing to grab his 350 euro phone.

But he fought back, only to be hit with an axe and a knife, following which he filed a complaint.

The alleged attacker was arrested and remanded in custody, as Pafos CID is investigating.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous article‘Prime Minister’ major fraud being investigated in Limassol
Next articleDisabled man saved by neighbours in home fire caused by cigarette

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros