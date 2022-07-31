Axe and knife attack at Chloraka apartment

A Nigerian man was attacked and injured by a compatriot at a Chloraka block of flats under as yet unidentified circumstances.

According to a preliminary police report, the victim was hosting the alleged attacker in an apartment in which he was staying illegally himself.

Late on Saturday, as the man testified, he was attacked by the guest who injured him using an axe and a knife.

Describing the circumstances that led to the attack, the victim claimed that his compatriot broke into the apartment to steal, managing to grab his 350 euro phone.

But he fought back, only to be hit with an axe and a knife, following which he filed a complaint.

The alleged attacker was arrested and remanded in custody, as Pafos CID is investigating.