Averof Neofytou: People will choose stability and security (video)

Accompanied by his wife Maria Selipa and members of the Democratic Rally, Presidential candidate Averof Neophytou exercised his right to vote.

He said that “today is a great celebration of democracy. Today is the day when people express their views. Through their votes, the people will today choose the course of the country. What will count is the result of the ballots. We live in a beautiful country with gifted people. I am confident that the people will choose stability and security. We can and will make the best Cyprus. Good vote and I call on voters to come to the polls.”


