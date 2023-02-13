Average selling prices for Paralimni, Ayia Napa apartments

Philenews on Monday gave the average selling prices of apartments in the coastal municipalities of Paralimni and Ayia Napa through data obtained from Landbank Real Estate Analytics.

The data relates to the average sale price of new and used apartments up to 20 years old and does not include sales documents.

Specifically:

Paralimni Municipality

Studio

-2016 €44,389

-2017 €43,577

-2018 €42,429

-2019 €51,481

-2020 €50,979

-2021 €55,056

-2022 €67,250

One-bedroom Apartment

-2016 €64,707

-2017 €62,189

-2018 €68,157

-2019 €73,396

-2020 €79,055

-2021 €85,966

-2022 €83,822

Two-bedroom Apartment

-2016 €86,373

-2017 €91,909

-2018 €96,117

-2019 €91,714

-2020 €100,947

-2021 €106,206

-2022 €111,714

Three-bedroom Apartment

-2016 €115,455

-2017 €101,833

-2018 €115,589

-2019 €125,750

-2020 €125,067

-2021 €122,000

-2022 €152,639

Three-bedroom + Apartment

-2016 €165,664

-2017 €127,500

-2018 €170,000

-2019 €244,056

-2020 €150,000

-2021 €145,333

-2022 €208,333

Ayia Napa Municipality

During the reporting period there is generally a large upward trend in prices of all types of apartments.

The average price of studios shows the highest increase since 2015, which amounts to 61%. This is followed by apartments over three bedrooms at 51% and one bedroom apartments at 47%.

Studio

-2016 €51,308

-2017 €52,550

-2018 €39,538

-2019 €56,421

-2020 €59,000

-2021 €58,333

One-bedroom Apartment

-2016 €58,237

-2017 €66,000

-2018 €70,132

-2019 €79,761

-2020 €88,056

-2021 €93,077

-2022 €86,907

Two-bedroom Apartment

-2016 €71,500

-2017 €84,667

-2018 €78,571

-2019 €99,571

-2020 €120,000

-2021 €111,250

-2022 €106,357