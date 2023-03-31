InsiderBusinessAverage gross wages up by 5.9% in fourth quarter of 2022

Average gross wages up by 5.9% in fourth quarter of 2022

Government labour force rises in April due to temporary employees hiring

Average gross monthly earnings of employees in the fourth quarter of 2022 rose to €2,546 compared to €2,404 in the fourth quarter of 2021, registering an increase of 5.9%, according to data published by the Cyprus Statistical Service.

Average gross monthly earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022, seasonally adjusted, are estimated to be €2,237, an increase of 1.8% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Average gross monthly earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022 are estimated to be €2,735 for men and €2,312 for women.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, the average gross monthly earnings of male and female employees increase by 6.6% and 4.7% respectively.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
