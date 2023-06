A post mortem examination on Thursday is expected to shed light on the cause of death of a 38-year-old British woman in Kato Paphos, according to state radio.

Police said the woman was found dead in the home she lived in with her partner – also a Briton – on Wednesday afternoon. She had various bruises on her body.

The woman’s partner was the one informing the authorities.

Police also said investigations are underway and that foul play is not ruled out.