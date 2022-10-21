Automatic indexation of salaries restart dialogue begins on November 7

Scheduling a meeting for the automatic indexation of salaries (ATA) dialogue to begin was the main outcome of Thursday’s talks between the Labour Ministry’s Consultative Body (ESS) and employers and union leaders.

Specifically, the dialogue on the hot issue begins on November 7 under the auspices of the Labour Minister Kyriakos Koushios who will act as a third party.

The trade union movement’s proposal for the issue of ATA to be discussed as a matter of priority but outside the ESS was accepted.

The ATA institution was frozen during the island’s harsh economic crisis following the collapse of the banking system.

A transitional agreement was signed by all the social partners as well as by the former Minister of Labour and extended last year.

It formally expires at the end of this year.