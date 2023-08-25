Authorities to clampdown on undeclared employment with more checks

A clampdown involving inspections aiming to uncover undeclared employment by third-country nationals in workplaces will start on Monday, August 28, authorities announced.

In a joint statement, the Ministries of Interior and Labour said that a comprehensive two-month campaign will focus on targeted job sectors and industries where a significant number of third-country nationals are employed. The primary objectives of the campaign are: “combating undeclared and illegal work,” and “a more effective management of the immigration policy,” they said.

Moreover, the announcement noted that between May and July 2023, the Ministry of Labour and Social Insurance conducted 1,525 inspections in workplaces, uncovering a total of 83 instances of illegal employment involving third-country nationals. Building on this, the Inspection Service of the Ministry of Labour and Social Insurance will be further intensifying their scrutiny concerning the illegal and undisclosed employment of such individuals.

The clampdown will involve coordination with various authorities, including the Civil Registry and Immigration Department, the Asylum Service of the Ministry of Interior, and the Aliens and Immigration Unit of the Cyprus Police.

Reminding the public of the legal framework, the announcement stresses that employing foreign nationals without the necessary permits, engaging in employment that contravenes the stipulations of the work permit, or violating any related laws or regulations is a punishable offence, potentially resulting in a maximum prison term of 5 years and/or a fine of up to €20,000. Administrative fines, ranging up to €1,500 and escalating to €3,000 for repeat violations, are also specified, along with the prospect of banning offenders from hiring third-country nationals.

For infringements related to individuals seeking international protection, the penalties include a potential prison sentence of up to 3 years and/or a fine amounting to €8,000.

Additionally, third-country nationals found guilty of offences will face penalties outlined within the confines of the law, including imprisonment and/or fines.