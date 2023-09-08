Authorities still scratching their heads over Pissouri landslides [PHOTOS]

The chronic issue of land subsidence in Pissouri continues to escalate, as a landslide at the upends the lives of residents.

The matter has occupied the attention of the Ministry of Interior in recent days, leading to a meeting involving the Ministers of Transportation and Agriculture.

During the meeting, the formation of an inter-ministerial committee under the supervision of the Department of Geological Survey, which falls under the Ministry of Agriculture, was agreed upon.

In response to the new landslide, which emerged two years ago at the core of the community, the Department of Geological Survey has undertaken the preparation of a comprehensive study covering the entire Pissouri area. This study will encompass not only the “Limnes” region, where construction works for housing developments have taken place, but also the heart of the village itself, aiming to shed light on the extent of the problem. Subsequently, measures will be taken for both areas.

According to philenews, the Department of Geological Survey is considering summoning a team of international experts to conduct an on-site assessment. Depending on the study’s findings, which are expected to take eight months, decisions will be made regarding the potential partial relocation of residents and soil stabilisation efforts as needed. Furthermore, the study will determine how many residences are at risk and whether evacuations are warranted.

Furthermore, evacuation orders have already been issued for five homes. Simultaneously, the Limassol District Administration, following the recommendations of the Department of Geological Survey, is conducting inspections of residences affected by the instability. The goal is to assess the suitability for habitation and, where deemed necessary, issue evacuation orders to protect residents.

An area of around 500,000 m2 is affected by significant erosion and landslides in Pissouri. The issue was revealed after heavy rainfall in June 2012. A 2015 study showed that the problem is caused by groundwater trapped in land, which used to be lakes, and unchecked human intervention, specifically embankment work.

As a result around 75 housing units are now affected and many have sustained significant damage.

The Interior Ministry has previously said that responsibility for the problem rests on the shoulders of the civil engineers appointed by the development companies which built the houses.

The engineers did not conduct the necessary studies and took false conclusions into consideration.

Read more: