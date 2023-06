Authorities are responding to a large fire that started on Monday at noon in Kourdaka, Paphos.

According to fire service spokesperson Andreas Kettis, nine fire engines and five aircraft currently operate in the area.

The fire service is assisted by vehicles and personnel from the game and fauna service and the forestry department, as the blaze is raging on two fronts.

Strong winds hamper their effort, Kettis noted.

(This post will be updated)