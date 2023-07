The Joint Rescue and Coordination Centre (JRCC) rescued 73 people who were spotted in a boat off Cavo Greco on Saturday morning.

According to philenews, authorities were notified of the presence of the people in distress in the early morning hours of Saturday.

A total of 73 people were rescued (53 men, nine women and 11 children) around 03:40 am and were transferred to the Paralimni Fishing Shelter.

Two coast guard boats and one helicopter were activated for the rescue operation.

