The fire service has been called to respond to a blaze that started in the village of Alassa in Limassol on Friday afternoon.

Fire service spokesperson Andreas Kettis said that the Icarus-2 plan has been activated and five aircraft together with four fire engines are operating in the area.

The flames are currently burning dry weeds and wild vegetation, Kettis added.

Moreover, according to information, authorities are dealing with a flare-up in Ayios Mamas.

