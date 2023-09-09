Authorities mobilising as wildfire rages in rural Limassol [PHOTOS+VIDEO]

A large wildfire erupted early Saturday afternoon in the Akrounta village in Limassol.

According to Charalambos Alexandrou, the Director of the Department of Forests, the state has activated the “Ikaros 2” national plan in response to the growing fire. The fire poses a considerable challenge due to the rugged topography, the time it started, strong winds, and the road network, he said.

Alexandrou stressed that the ideal conditions for extinguishing the fire would be during the night when temperatures are expected to drop.

Currently, ground forces from Paphos, Nicosia, and Limassol are engaged in firefighting efforts, while aerial resources have also been activated.

On the ground, the Department of Forests has deployed 80 personnel with 14 firefighting vehicles, four water tankers, and three ground pumps. Additionally, the Fire Service has dispatched nine personnel with three vehicles.

Additional firefighting resources are being directed to the area to provide support in the ongoing firefighting operation.

As reported by the Fire Service, a force of four firefighting vehicles has been dispatched to assist the Department of Forests in battling the wildfire north of Akrounta.