Authorities admit lifeguard shortage as 18 people drowned in past 1.5 year

Over the past 18 months, 18 people have drowned in organised beaches in Cyprus, with lifeguards intervening in 418 critical incidents, Phileleftheros reported on Saturday.

Based on information obtained by the newspaper, the majority of these drownings occurred in the district of Famagusta, which also faces the most significant staffing shortages, with eight beaches lacking lifeguard supervision.

Incidents by district

According to data, during the period from 2022 to July 2023, ten drownings were recorded in the Famagusta district (including one outside lifeguard hours and one beyond tower control boundaries). The Larnaca district follows with four incidents last year and two this year. The Limassol district did not report any drownings last year but had two this year. In contrast, the Paphos and Nicosia districts (Pyrgos and Pigenia) had no recorded drowning incidents during the examined period.

Turning to rescue operations, once again, Famagusta leads in the number of incidents by a significant margin. Last year saw 290 rescues, with 70 recorded this year. The Limassol district follows with 30 rescues last year and 11 this year, while Larnaca reported eight rescues last year and four this year. The Nicosia district had a total of five rescues, while Paphos had no serious incidents requiring lifeguard intervention.

Ministry of Interior admits shortage in lifeguards

An official from the Ministry of Interior reported that approximately 360 lifeguards are currently employed, with an additional need for 70 more positions. However, the challenge of recruiting lifeguards persists, especially during the summer season. The Ministry of Interior has not ruled out seeking assistance from other EU member states due to the shortage.

“There is a shortage of personnel employed on three to four-month contracts. Either there is insufficient interest in these seasonal positions, or the applicants do not meet the necessary qualifications,” the official stated.

Furthermore, 77 lifeguards are employed as permanent staff. The breakdown of permanent lifeguard numbers is as follows:

Paphos district with 29 (including 18 for the airport), Larnaca district with 21 (including 18 for the airport), Famagusta district with 17, while the hiring of an additional 14 individuals has been approved. Limassol district has 10 permanent lifeguards, whereas Nicosia district does not have any permanent lifeguards.

Regarding lifeguard qualifications, after the summer period, permanent lifeguards are responsible for beaches designated for winter swimming, as decreed by the Ministry of Transport. Every two years, permanent lifeguards undergo physical examinations in water, first aid, and defibrillator use.

“A valid lifeguard certificate is required at all times. If a permanent lifeguard does not pass the water examination, they are given a second chance. If they fail again, they are reassigned to similar duties within the regional administration. Seasonal lifeguards undergo examinations with each employment,” the official explained.

The challenge of finding qualified lifeguards persists, as both a lack of interest in short-term seasonal positions and a shortage of qualified candidates contribute to the issue.

“The problem lies in the reduced interest in seasonal positions. In some cases, we are talking about three to four-month contracts. However, it is challenging for someone to leave their job to become a lifeguard. We usually relied on students who met the requirements and were interested in taking on lifeguard duties during the summer,” the official noted.

Due to the observed shortages, prioritisation is based on available human resources and the beach’s popularity. “We recognise the need to cover the organized beaches, and efforts are being made by the Ministry to address this. This is why continuous lifeguard recruitment campaigns are being held and a decision has been made to increase permanent positions.”

The cost of lifeguard salaries is split equally, with 50% funded by the government and 50% by the respective local authorities.