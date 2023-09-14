August heatwave sets records in Cyprus

This August marked an extraordinary period of warmth, featuring unprecedented high temperatures, both maximum and minimum, in the mountains, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Specifically, at the Prodromos Forestry College station, nestled at an elevation of 1,376 meters, a streak of eight consecutive days registered temperatures soaring above 31 degrees Celsius. In total, this station documented 14 days with daily maximum temperatures exceeding the 31-degree mark.

In addition to this, August witnessed a temperature milestone at the Department’s station at the Prodromos Forestry College, where the daily maximum temperature reached an unprecedented 38.4 degrees Celsius. The previous highest recorded temperature at this station, dating back to 2020, was 37 degrees Celsius. Simultaneously, this station also observed the highest-ever recorded daily minimum temperature since its establishment, measuring 29.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Athalassa weather station recorded nine days during which the maximum temperature equalled or exceeded 40 degrees Celsius. This station documented the second-highest daily maximum temperature on record at 45.3 degrees Celsius, just slightly below the 45.6-degree mark reached in August 2010.

The Department of Meteorology’s report for August concludes that this year’s August was one of the warmest on record, marked by the resurgence of temperature records and the surpassing of previous benchmarks.

Furthermore, the Department’s August report highlights the rainfall on August 28, describing it as “exceptionally impressive.” According to the Department of Meteorology, this kind of nocturnal storm activity in August is rare, with the last similar phenomenon recorded in Cyprus dating back to August 1999.