Auditor General wants President to solve long-standing audit issues with Police

Auditor General Odysseas Michaelides has called on the President to intervene so that the Police leadership hands over requested details regarding out-of-court fines that have been written off. As well as documents on granting licenses to individuals to legally carry a gun.

Michaelides also said in an interview with state radio on Saturday that he had sent a personal letter to President Nikos Christodoulides in mid-August. And that he had specifically asked him to find a solution to this long-standing issue.

A few days earlier, Michaelides had sent a letter on the gun permits issue to Police Chief Stelios Papatheodorou as well as to Minister of Justice, Anna Koukides-Prokopiou.

A copy of the letter was also sent to the Director of the President’s Office but – so far – there has been no response from the President’s Office, he also said.

Michaelides disclosed that after the initial submission of a request to audit out-of-court fines the Police had responded saying that “based on recommendations of the Legal Office you do not need this information”.

The Auditor General then referred to previous recommendation by ex-Attorney Generals who had said that the one who gets audited cannot decide what evidence the Audit Service needs.