Auditor General to intervene in fuel pricing mechanism

An Auditor General Office report points out that the fuel pricing mechanism in place by the government’s Consumer Protection Agency has loopholes that prevent fair competition, Philenews reported on Friday.

Specifically, the current mechanism for an acceptable wholesale price per litre of fuel by oil companies to be determined allows the charging of independent petrol station owners some of their own costs for operating company-owned stations.

These are the majority, the report notes, and this means that with the complicity of the government fair competition is absent between service stations – which could bring lower prices for consumers.

Because independent service stations are also required to pay the depreciation costs of the investment of their competing stations owned by the oil importing companies. That is why independents are prevented from selling at better prices and competing from a better position.

The Audit Office argues that the Consumer Protection Agency has two manuals at its disposal for reaching the acceptable wholesale price.

But it chooses to use only the one that provides for the inclusion, in the companies’ costs, of the costs of investment in owned service stations – and even the cost of staff at these stations.

The second manual does not include these costs and this is why the Audit Office considers it fairer for independent service stations.