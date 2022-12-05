NewsLocalAuditor General against plans for Paralimni public land to be converted into...

Auditor General against plans for Paralimni public land to be converted into golf course

The island’s Auditor General has criticized the preliminary planning permission to use public land in the Paralimni area to be used for the development of a golf course.

This is what Philenews reported on Monday, adding that Odysseas Michaelides disagrees with the direct leasing of state land to specific natural or legal persons, especially for commercial purposes.

Because, he argued in its recommendation, in no way satisfies the principles of transparency, equal treatment and non-discrimination.

The Audit Service focuses on the unacceptable as well as illegal practice where an individual or private company locate state land and – without following any procedure – appeal to the Council of Ministers to secure a lease for commercial purposes.

The Paralimni Forest Golf had announced that “After 39 years and three failed attempts to find a suitable area, the company has ended up in the area of ​​Agioi Saranda, Mana tou Nero and Arkakouthkia, in the municipal boundaries of Paralimni.

“The long-term lease of the land is a total area of ​​771,148 square meters, in the municipality of Paralimni, which has already given its consent for the construction of the project, which is not expected to cause environmental problems.”

