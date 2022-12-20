Audit Service looks into high cost of repair, maintenance of presidential jet donated by Greece

The Audit Service is looking into the high cost of immediate repairs and periodic maintenance of the presidential Greek Air Force jet the Cyprus Republic got as a gift from Athens.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, adding that its immediate use requires an expenditure of €750,000 and an additional €410,000 per year for periodic maintenance.

The aircraft donation in September was described as a generous contribution to meeting the needs of the Republic of Cyprus. It is the first time the Republic has its own government plane.

However, the Audit Service has enquired whether any cost-benefit analysis had been carried out on the basis of the Presidency’s comparative data.

And whether the Parliament had been informed of the multiannual commitments arising from the acquisition of the aircraft, such as periodic maintenance costs etc.

The jet will serve to transport the President of Cyprus and cabinet ministers, as well as for emergency humanitarian needs.