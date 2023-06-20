Audit Office: More than €2 billion in taxes went uncollected in 2021

More than €2 billion in taxes went uncollected, the Audit Office found after a probe into the Tax Department’s operations for the year 2021.

The audit report highlights several significant findings, shedding light on the rampant tax evasion practices within Cyprus.

The key findings of the investigation are as follows:

Accumulated Delinquent Income: The Tax Department has accumulated over €2 billion in outstanding revenues, contributing to the growing deficit in the nation’s finances.

Disputed Tax Liabilities: Approximately 13,000 cases of disputed tax liabilities, totalling €334 million, remain unresolved and are deemed uncollectible until the examination of the objections is completed.

Non-Submission of Income Declarations: Numerous individuals and entities have failed to submit income tax returns for multiple tax years, while the Tax Department has not enforced tax collection within the specified legal timeframe, resulting in substantial revenue loss for the state.

Underreported Income: Taxpayers either partially declare their income or completely omit certain sources, leading to significant revenue losses for the government.

Delayed Processing and Issuance of Tax Assessments: The Tax Department’s inefficient examination and issuance of tax assessments pose a risk of potential loss of public revenue.

Failure to Utilise Information Systems: The Tax Department fails to cross-reference and leverage information from its own systems, leading to missed opportunities to detect tax evasion.

Unregistered High-Income Individuals: Individuals who contribute significant amounts in social security contributions, exceeding €50,000, are found to lack a corresponding income tax file.

Non-Filing of Tax Returns by Professionals: Individuals or entities with the professional activity code of “Accountants/Auditors” fail to submit income tax returns, demonstrating non-compliance with tax legislation.

Audit Opinions: Companies presenting audit reports with a “disclaimer of opinion” or “qualified opinion” are not adequately considered during tax assessments, potentially leading to overlooked tax liabilities.

VAT Refunds and Internal Set-offs: Large amounts of VAT refunds or internal set-offs are processed without conducting on-site inspections, raising concerns about the effectiveness of control measures.

Irregularities in State Aid Schemes: Errors, omissions, and significant deviations in the implementation of the state aid scheme for businesses and self-employed individuals subject to VAT have resulted in ineligible recipients receiving government subsidies.

Delayed Social Security Contributions: The timely payment of social security contributions to the Health Insurance Fund (Gesy) has been delayed, contravening relevant regulations.

Removal of Companies from the Registrar: A considerable number of companies with tax debts exceeding €211 million have been removed from the Department of Registrar of Companies and Intellectual Property, rendering their outstanding obligations uncertain.