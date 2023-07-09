Attempted kidnapping: Hooded men entered a beach bar in Ayia Napa and grabbed a man from a sunbed

An incident occurred at a well-known beach bar in Ayia Napa on Saturday afternoon when two hooded men forcibly grabbed a man from a sunbed, with police investigating assault and attempted kidnapping.

According to initial reports, two hooded men entered a beach, located near the harbor of Ayia Napa and forcibly grabbed a person, who was on a sun lounger, carrying him away from the shelter.

They then beat the man and threw him to the ground, but he managed to escape.

Police were informed of the incident and rushed to the scene to take statements.

The incident is under investigation by the authorities, and it is understood that the complainant is from Nicosia and operates professionally in Ayia Napa.