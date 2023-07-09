NewsLocalAttempted kidnapping: Hooded men entered a beach bar in Ayia Napa and...

Attempted kidnapping: Hooded men entered a beach bar in Ayia Napa and grabbed a man from a sunbed

Koukouloforoi
Koukouloforoi

An incident occurred at a well-known beach bar in Ayia Napa on Saturday afternoon when two hooded men forcibly grabbed a man from a sunbed, with police investigating assault and attempted kidnapping.

According to initial reports, two hooded men entered a beach, located near the harbor of Ayia Napa and forcibly grabbed a person, who was on a sun lounger, carrying him away from the shelter.

They then beat the man and threw him to the ground, but he managed to escape.

Police were informed of the incident and rushed to the scene to take statements.

The incident is under investigation by the authorities, and it is understood that the complainant is from Nicosia and operates professionally in Ayia Napa.

By gavriella
Previous article
Russia calls on NATO to discuss Ukraine nuclear plant at summit
Next article
Yellen sees ‘progress’ in rocky US-China ties, expects more communication

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros