NewsLocalAttack against two animal activists in Nicosia reported

Attack against two animal activists in Nicosia reported

Attack
Attack

An attack against two members of Anonymous for the Voiceless (AV) and 269life Animal Liberation Cyprus during Sunday’s gay pride parade in Nicosia was reported on Monday, according to Philenews.

According to a statement by the Party for Animals a citizen attacked a woman and a man and seriously injured them while also causing material damage. The activists were kept in hospital for treatment and additional medical examinations.

“Such incidents and such violent behaviour show that democracy in our country is not working properly,” it said.

“Every person has the freedom to express what he believes and no one has the right to deprive him of this right even if someone disagrees,” it added.

The Part also called on the Minister of Justice and the Chief of Police to immediately order an investigation into the incident.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTeachers worried over school bullying, want security guards also at gymnasiums
Next articleA demonstrator cuts his hair during a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran, in Nicosia

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros