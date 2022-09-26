Attack against two animal activists in Nicosia reported

An attack against two members of Anonymous for the Voiceless (AV) and 269life Animal Liberation Cyprus during Sunday’s gay pride parade in Nicosia was reported on Monday, according to Philenews.

According to a statement by the Party for Animals a citizen attacked a woman and a man and seriously injured them while also causing material damage. The activists were kept in hospital for treatment and additional medical examinations.

“Such incidents and such violent behaviour show that democracy in our country is not working properly,” it said.

“Every person has the freedom to express what he believes and no one has the right to deprive him of this right even if someone disagrees,” it added.

The Part also called on the Minister of Justice and the Chief of Police to immediately order an investigation into the incident.