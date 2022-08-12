Asylum seekers appealing rejection decision can continue working till process concludes

Political asylum seekers in Cyprus appealing the decision of the government to reject their application can continue working – if employed – until the process is concluded.

This is what the Labour Ministry has clarified in a letter sent to the Cyprus Employers Federation, Philenews reported on Friday.

Asylum seekers are permitted to access the labour market one month after the submission of an asylum application.

However, the Refugee Law affords the Minister of Labour – in consultation with the Minister of Interior – the power to place restrictions and conditions on the right to employment without hindering asylum seekers’ effective access to the labour market.

Currently, the permitted fields of employments for asylum seekers are the following: Agriculture Labourers, Animal Husbandry Labourers, Poultry Farm Labourers, Fishery Labourers, Animal Feed Production Labourers, Bakery and Dairy Production Night-Shift Labourers.

Also, Loading / Unloading Labourers, Poultry Slaughterhouse Night-Shift Labourers, Bakery and Dairy Production Night-Shift Labourers, Fish Market Labourers, Automobile Panel-Beaters and Spray-Painters.

In addition, Employment by Cleaning Companies as Cleaners of Buildings and Outdoor Areas, Advertising Material Delivery Persons, Food Delivery Persons, Groundskeepers and Pest Control Labourers for Homes and Offices.