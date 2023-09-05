Association for Historical Dialogue and Research celebrates 20 years of operations

The Association for Historical Dialogue and Research (AHDR) is celebrating twenty years of promoting historical understanding, critical thinking, respect for diversity, and human rights in Cyprus and abroad.

“Since its establishment in 2003, and guided by its vision to pave the way for a more inclusive and peaceful Cyprus through education, the AHDR has tirelessly worked and succeeded in developing, expanding, and playing a significant role in the fields of history education and education for a culture of peace and non-violence,” a press release by the organisation said.

Specifically, the AHDR has:

trained more than 2000 educators in history teaching

provided activities related to Education for a Culture of Peace to over 7500 students and 2500 educators

published more than 35 educational publications in three languages (English, Turkish, and Greek), which are available online and were produced by international and local experts. These publications include:

25 supplementary educational materials

3 board games

1 interactive map

3 policy papers.

It is worth noting that in its two decades of operation, the AHDR has received the following accolades for its work:

2014: Europa Nostra Award (European Heritage Awards)

2016: Max van der Stoel Award (OSCE)

2018: Seán MacBride Peace Prize – shared with the Home for Cooperation (International Peace Bureau)

2021: GENE Global Education Award.

The 20th anniversary of AHDR will be celebrated on September 21, International Day of Peace, with an event organised in collaboration with the Home for Cooperation.

The event, which will take place at the H4C in the Buffer Zone, will include an art workshop for children, a creative writing workshop for adults, a city walk, and a Nostalgia party. More details about the event will be announced in a separate announcement.