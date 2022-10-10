Asphalt maintenance on Larnaca-Nicosia highway on Monday night

The Public Works Department said that it will be carrying out maintenance work on the asphalt in parts of the Larnaca-Nicosia highway from 20:30 on Monday until 05:30 on Tuesday.

The work will take place at a sector of the A2 highway from Larnaca to Nicosia, from the exit to Agia Varvara until the junction with A1, according to an announcement by the Public Works Department.

The Department also noted that during the works, cars moving on A2 from Larnaca to Nicosia will be diverted from the Agia Varvara exit through the road near the Alambra Bus Station toward A1.

The Public Works Department “is apologising for the inevitable inconvenience that will be caused and is asking the public to comply with the road signs and police instructions.”