As of Saturday, a bunch of single use plastic items are banned in Cyprus

As of Saturday, a bunch of single use plastic items, such as cotton buds, cutlery, plates, straws ad balloons are banned in Cyprus.

As for plastic shopping bags these will be scrapped entirely from shops as of February 18, 2023.

The bans are part of the EU 2019/904 directive.

The law, necessary to harmonise Cyprus with the EU directive on reducing the impact of plastic products on the environment was passed earlier this year.

However, the EU directive should have been transposed into law by July 2021.

MPs had previously narrowly approved an amendment for a three-month extension from the initial extension on the implementation date of April 30 until September 30 to allow the sale of single-use plastics and exhaust the stocks.

This provided that their order was placed before July 3, 2021, when all EU member states should have adopted the directive into law.