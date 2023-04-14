As of 2024, lighting up Easter ‘Lambradjia’ bonfires only under license

As of 2024, the Easter tradition of lighting up a ‘Lambradjia’ outside churches on Holy Saturday will only be allowed after license is granted by municipality or community authorities.

This is what a draft bill which has been sent to the Interior Ministry for a final review before it is forwarded before Cabinet for final approval stipulates.

Lighting up a Lambradjia bonfire has turned into a dangerous habit and hefty penalties, including imprisonment, will be imposed upon those who violate it, Philenews reports.

Lambradjia is an Easter tradition in Cyprus where Orthodox Greek Cypriots gather outside a churchyard and burn an effigy of Judas.

However, the ‘war’ of lambradjia bonfires has become an annual nightmare since delinquent youths ransack neighbourhood streets for wood, car tyres and whatever else is flammable enough.

This year, the ‘war’ began as early as during Lent, that is, during the 40-day period leading up to Easter which falls on Sunday, April 16.

This means that local youths gather wood – one way or another – to prepare competing bonfires that take place not only outside churches but also school yards and empty lots.