As many as some 407,000 firecrackers confiscated in Cyprus so far this year

Some 407,000 firecrackers have been confiscated by police so far this year – a shocking increase compared to a total of 128,000 seized in the previous three years.

Police attribute the increase to the coronavirus pandemic since restrictions had put the brakes on imports, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

Another reason for the sky-rocketing import of firecrackers is the fact that profits are large, Police spokesman Christos Andreou also said.

The figures clearly show that there has been a threefold increase this year compared to the previous three years combined.

The import of large quantities of firecrackers were set to be channeled in the market ahead of the Orthodox Easter celebrations.

Andreou noted that a total of 400,000 fireworks were confiscated in two separate cases within five days.

And that a total of over €17,000 were in the possession of six persons arrested in the two separate cases.

The confiscated firecrackers were extremely powerful and very dangerous, he also said.