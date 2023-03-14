NewsLocalAs many as 439 children in Cyprus referred for sexual abuse investigation...

As many as 439 children in Cyprus referred for sexual abuse investigation in 2022

Kids Abuse
The number of children in Cyprus referred for investigation for sexual abuse has remained consistently and alarmingly above 400 for the past two years, Philenews reports.

Specifically, the total number in 2022 was 439 compared to 483 in 2021, according to figures released on Monday by Nicosia-based international humanitarian organization “Hope For Children” CRC Policy Center (HFC).

The organization also said that despite advances in the protection of children’s rights in Cyprus, more than 170 unaccompanied children were accommodated in shelters and semi-independent living structures in 2022.

HFC supported 231 approved foster families throughout Cyprus, accommodating approximately 162 children in total. The number of families increased to approximately 50% in 2022.

HFC also operates telephone lines, including the 24-hour National Helpline 1466, the European Helpline for Children and Adolescents 116111, and the 24-hour European Missing Children Helpline 116000.

The national helpline 1466 responded to more than 700 phone calls in 2022 to provide support and guidance services to both children and parents.

For more information about “Hope for Children” programs/assistance visit their website at www.uncrcpc.org.cy or call: 22103234.

By Annie Charalambous
Taste

