NewsLocalAs many as 40% of tickets for driving offences recorded by traffic...

As many as 40% of tickets for driving offences recorded by traffic cameras remain unpaid

Out of 86,350 tickets sent for driving offences recorded by the new traffic camera network after the system went live in Cyprus in January 2022 as many as 40% remain unpaid.

And as a result, traffic police are now opening a file for each and every one of some 35,000 cases to be sent to court, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

Police insiders also said that if all these cases are going before court with just eight cameras in operation then one can only imagine what happens after the system is fully operational. That is, with a total of 110 cameras all across Cyprus.

The contemplation comes at a crucial time since Tuesday was the day that the traffic cameras system should have gone to the next phase, in accordance with the contract signed between the government and the operator.

But neither side seems to be in a hurry since they all prefer to give time for the system to proceed smoothly.

Work on installing and operating additional cameras at six fixed points is in progress, however, only two are ready to operate immediately.

At the same time, 16 mobile cameras have arrived in Cyprus and will be received by government officers soon.

By Annie Charalambous
